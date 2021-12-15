Do You Know Who This Guy Is? Police are asking the public to look at a photo to assist them in identifying human remains.

A sheriff’s office in Arizona is asking for the public’s aid in identifying human remains discovered months ago, causing social media users to assume that the bones belong to a guy who has been on the run for 20 years.

In October, officers from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a spot within Arizona’s state trust lands after human remains were discovered in the desert. Law enforcement was unable to identify the remains due to their advanced state of decomposition, but they were able to construct a sketch of what the person might have looked like.

The sheriff’s office shared two sketches on Facebook and requested that anybody who recognizes the man phone 520-866-5111.

The sketch was based in part on characteristics that the Pinal County medical examiner believed the victim possessed. The victim was most likely a man in his 40s, according to police. He may be of “mixed origin,” and authorities believe he was murdered between six months and three years before he was discovered.

While the individual has yet to be identified by authorities, the sketches have sparked speculation about who it depicts. Robert William Fisher, according to popular belief.

Fisher had been on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for nearly two decades, accused of murdering his family and blowing up the house they lived in in 2001. Fisher remains at large, according to the FBI’s Phoenix field office, although he no longer meets the requirements for being on the bureau’s wanted list.

“Because the enormous exposure Fisher’s case has gotten over the course of his almost two decades on the list has not resulted in his successful locating and/or capture, the case no longer meets that condition,” the FBI stated in a statement.

There have been no reported sightings of Fisher, who would be 60 today if he’s still alive, since his initial abduction. He’s wanted for three counts of first-degree murder, arson of an occupied structure, and evading prosecution.

Fisher is accused of murdering his 38-year-old wife and his two children, ages 12 and 10, in their beds. He is accused of slitting the children’s throats, and his wife was discovered with them. This is a condensed version of the information.