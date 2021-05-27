Do You Believe Ted Cruz Swallowed a Fly on Fox News?

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has being criticized on Twitter when a video of him swallowing a bug during a Fox News interview resurfaced.

Early on Thursday, the hashtag #ToadCruz started trending on Twitter, a play on the lawmaker’s name and a reference to toads, which devour flies.

The Complaint

On Thursday morning, Twitter users uploaded what looked to be a short video clip of Cruz on Fox News.

An insect of some kind can be seen crawling up Cruz’s face and beneath his mouth in a six-second video with no sound, which was also posted as a GIF.

Cruz appears to consume it in this version of the video, then coughs and sips water from a bottle.

The video and GIF were taken at face value by many on the social media platform. The senator was mocked after they identified the creature as a fly. According to Trends24, the hashtag #ToadCruz was trending number one in the United States for a moment, barely ahead of #FriendsReunion.

Some people used the video to mock Cruz’s politics and make jokes about flies and toads.

The Details

The clip is taken from an interview Cruz gave to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on June 28, 2019. A full video of this interview, which is 8 minutes, 26 seconds, was posted to the senator’s YouTube account.

Within the first few seconds of the interview, Hannity asks Cruz about criticisms of then-President Donald Trump.

Cruz begins to answer but appears to have something in his throat, coughs and takes a sip of water from a plastic bottle.

No insect of any kind can be seen on Cruz’s face, nor does he swallow one.

“Take a sip of water,” Hannity says. “By the way, that’s your Marco Rubio moment.”

Hannity was referring to a 2013 incident on which Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was made fun of for drinking from a bottle of water while giving the official Republican response to then-President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address.

