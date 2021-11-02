‘Do Not Drink Tap Water,’ a boy receives from his ‘QAnon’ mother.

A young man has demonstrated the all-too-common reality of having a member of one’s family who is a QAnon adherent spreading paranoid conspiracy beliefs.

Mac took to social media to reveal images of texts from his mother about various QAnon conspiracy ideas, with her typically issuing dire warnings to her son. The video has received over 3 million views and responses from other young adults who have been in similar circumstances with their parents.

QAnon is a conspiracy theory that says former President Donald Trump was secretly fighting a network of Satanic pedophiles that included senior Democrats, millionaires, and celebrities, despite the lack of evidence.

In the years afterwards, the conspiracy has expanded to include a wide spectrum of ever-expanding beliefs, ranging from election rigging to celebrities collecting chemical substances from children’s blood to the new belief that JFK Jr. will emerge alive to re-announce Trump as president.

As adherents become increasingly convinced by the unsubstantiated arguments, QAnon has entered the mainstream online. Family members have frequently spoken out about mentally losing relatives to QAnon and lamenting their former selves—common concerns include being rejected for not believing and being bombarded with links to bizarre web beliefs.

Mac read his mother’s texts to the tune of ABBA’s “Slipping Through My Fingers,” a song often associated with wonderful motherhood moments. Instead, Mac displayed text messages from his mother telling him to “take off the mask” and “do not drink tap water.” Farther texts descended further into the conspiracy theory rabbit hole, with her instructing him not to undergo a COVID test, claiming that the vaccine was hidden on the nose swab.

His mother allegedly sent a series of bogus news photographs, including one purporting to show a petri dish containing a swab from the inside of a mask and another purporting to show a company that uses “aborted foetal cells” in its food and beverages.

Do not drink tap water, @mac1eannd. favsoundds #greenscreen #NissanShowUp #stitch #TeamofTomorrow sliding through my fingers You can also see the video here.

Despite the fact that such ideas are so strong, This is a condensed version of the information.