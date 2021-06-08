‘Do not come to the United States,’ says Kamala Harris to Guatemalans.

During her visit to Guatemala, Vice President Kamala Harris advised potential migrants not to come to the United States.

Ms Harris had first expressed optimism about greater cooperation with Guatemala in dealing with the surge in migration to the United States.

Ms Harris stated during her first overseas trip as vice president that her goal is to “help Guatemalans find hope at home.”

“At the same time, I want to be clear to anyone in this region who is considering making the perilous journey to the US-Mexico border: DO NOT COME,” she continued.

Her remarks highlighted the difficulty that still exists, even as she engages in real conversations with the presidents of Guatemala and Mexico on a three-day visit to the area this week.

In conjunction with Ms. Harris’ visit, the Biden administration announced that the Justice Department will establish an anti-corruption task force as well as a separate task force to tackle human trafficking and drug smuggling in the region.

Ms Harris also pledged, among other things, a new program aimed at providing education and economic opportunities for girls in the area.