Do I Have a Chance to Get My Student Loans Forgiven? Update on the cancellation of Biden’s student loans in 2021.

The US Department of Education announced on Thursday that it will erase more than $5.8 billion in student debt, but only those with a total and permanent disability will be eligible.

Payments and interest on federal student loans will be suspended until the end of January, and lawmakers have been pushing for wide student debt cancellation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Education Department estimates that 323,000 borrowers will be affected as a result of Thursday’s statement, which is unlikely to please those seeking for universal cancellation.

A person must be unable to work due to injuries to be regarded fully and permanently incapacitated. In addition, the Social Security Administration will only issue total disability benefits if a person is unable to find alternative employment due to a medical condition that is projected to endure at least one year or result in death.

To decide who is eligible for forgiveness, the Education Department will work with the Social Security Administration. It will begin with a quarterly match in September and will eliminate the requirement for debtors to fill out an application in order to receive relief. That condition was lifted in 2019 for borrowers who were considered eligible for total and permanent disability student debt discharge by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In a statement, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated, “We’ve heard loud and clear from borrowers with disabilities and activists about the need for this adjustment, and we’re eager to carry it out.” “This modification minimizes red tape with the goal of simplifying processes for borrowers who require assistance.”

According to the Education Department, only roughly half of borrowers designated for total and permanent disability debt discharge through the Social Security Administration’s data match have gotten the discharge. Thousands of people were either still owing loans that should have been forgiven or had defaulted on their loans as a result of this.

Borrowers will be notified of their approval after the match is completed in September, and all discharges are expected by the end of the year.

The Education Department cautions borrowers that while the student loan forgiveness will not be subject to federal taxation, it may be taxed as income at the state level, therefore they should do so. This is a condensed version of the information.