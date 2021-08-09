Dixie Fire, twice the size of New York City, is now California’s largest fire ever.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Dixie Fire, the state’s largest wildfire, had grown to 765 square miles by Sunday evening and was 21 percent contained by firefighters. Since igniting in mid-July, the fire has burned an area more than twice the size of New York City, according to the Associated Press.

Between Wednesday and Thursday last week, the blaze scorched most of Greenville, in Plumas County. The fire fanned by dry vegetation and strong winds has destroyed 370 homes and threatens almost 14,000 more in the area.

The fire surpassed the Creek Fire in the Central Valley, which had held the record since 2020, to become the state’s largest single documented fire. According to the Associated Press, the August Complex, a spate of fires caused by lightning across various California counties in 2020, is still considered by state officials to be the state’s largest overall wildfire.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As firefighters braced for a return of fire-friendly weather, thick smoke that had kept down winds and temperatures began to move from the picturesque forestlands of Northern California on Sunday.

The winds were not predicted to reach the dizzying heights that helped the Dixie Fire grow last week. However, they were alarming for firefighters who were working in extreme conditions to protect thousands of homes that were under threat.

In an online briefing Sunday morning, Mark Brunton, operations section chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said, “The live trees that are out there now have a lower fuel moisture than you would find when you go to a hardware store or a lumber yard and get that piece of lumber that is kiln dried.” “It doesn’t take much for any sort of embers, sparks, or small flaming front to get that going,” said Dan McKeague, a fire information officer with the United States Forest Service. With smoke clearing out on eastern portions of the fire, crews that had been directly attacking the front lines would be forced to retreat and build containment lines farther back. Forest Service is a federal agency that manages forests. Better vision, on the other hand, should let planes and helicopters to return to the fighting and make ground crews’ maneuvering safer.

