Dixie Fire Live: Over 1,200 acres burned in Butte County, California, prompting evacuation orders.

After the Dixie Fire engulfed 1,200 acres in less than one day in Butte County, California, several localities were placed under evacuation warnings.

The fire broke out in Paradise on Tuesday, and firefighters responded to spray fire retardant and water on the blaze after it had burnt through two acres of grass, according to the Cal FIRE Butte Unit. According to Mercury News, the fire’s progress surged overnight, growing to 60 acres and engulfing 1,200 acres in just hours.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for Pulga and East Concow, but fire officials stated the inferno was burning totally outside of populated areas in Plumas County. According to Butte Unit fire captain John Gaddie, the source of the incident is yet unknown.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.