Dixie Fire Grows 50K Acres Overnight, Becomes California’s 6th Largest Wildfire

After spreading by about 50,000 acres overnight, the Dixie Fire has become California’s sixth largest fire in history.

According to the latest statistics given Thursday by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire has burnt at least 322,502 acres and is just 35% contained (Cal Fire).

Overnight, the flame went from being the eighth largest in state history to the sixth. The August Complex fire, which started in August 2020 and burned over 1 million acres, is still California’s largest fire.

The Dixie Fire started above the Cresta Dam in Feather River Canyon on July 14 and has since expanded over Butte and Plumas counties. The fire is being fought in two zones: the east zone and the west zone.

Cal Fire reported Thursday that low humidity and strong winds have fanned “extreme fire behavior” in the west zone, allowing the blaze to spread an additional 50,000 acres from Wednesday to Thursday.

The fire “spotted over control lines” in the east zone and “developed explosively with full tree torching and a crown fire propelled by gusty gusts.”

Cal Fire said in a statement that “despite courageous efforts of firefighters, aerial resources, and law enforcement to preserve life and property, fire expanded into the city of Greenville.” “We are still assessing the damage.”

A “Red Flag Warning” will be in force for the area until 8 p.m. Thursday, the agency’s highest alert for weather circumstances that may result in significant fire behavior within 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to locals, saying, “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in immediate danger and you MUST leave now!”

The cause of the Dixie Fire is unknown at this time, and it is being investigated.

The flames are threatening around 12,400 structures. At least 45 structures, including 22 “small structures,” were destroyed. Cal Fire reports that no firefighters or bystanders have been harmed so far.

Several buildings were destroyed, firefighters were battling fires, and massive plumes of smoke were seen in videos and photos sent on Twitter. Many of Greenville’s historic Main Street stores have been demolished.

In a Facebook video, Republican congressman Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area, stated, “We lost Greenville tonight.”

The National Weather Service is in charge of the weather. This is a condensed version of the information.