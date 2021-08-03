Disneyland’s ‘Magic Key’ Program replaces the annual pass: Here’s What’s Included in the New Plan

On Tuesday, Disneyland unveiled new “Magic Key” passes to replace its defunct yearly pass scheme.

According to a release received by This website, the new products will be on sale on August 25 and will apply to Disney’s Southern California parks. The Magic Key tickets, like the previous passes that Disney canceled in January, offer year-round tiered access to both Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure theme parks. The old and new passes, however, have some significant distinctions.

One significant change is that passholders must now make reservations in order to visit either park. Although reservations have been necessary for all ticket types since the parks reopened in April in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, pass users will no longer be able to visit the parks on short notice, risking missing out on using their pass on eligible days if the parks are overbooked.

The Imagine Key pass, which is only available to residents of Southern California, costs $399, which is $20 less than the previous residents-only annual pass counterpart, the Southern California Select pass. There are 218 blackout dates on the new pass, including all weekends, holidays, and the most of the summer. Holders enjoy a 10% discount on certain items and meals, as well as the ability to make up to two bookings at once. Parking is not included in the price.

The Enchant Key pass, which costs $649 and gives you entrance to the parks regardless of where you live, is accessible regardless of residency. There are 149 blackout dates, which include significant holidays, the majority of June, and the entire month of July. This tier does, however, provide some weekends and a small number of summer dates. Parking is not included, as it is with the Imagine Key, but pass holders receive a 10% discount on certain shopping and restaurants. Passholders with an Enchant Key pass can make up to four reservations at a time.

Only 49 blackout dates are included in the $949 Believe Key pass each year, usually during the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s holidays. Passholders are allowed to make up to six reservations at once and enjoy a 10% discount on certain items and eating. This option provides a 50 percent parking discount on days when passholders are allowed to visit the parks while using the pass.

