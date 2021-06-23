Disney denies sending a takedown notice to a cosplayer for resembling Marvel’s Loki.

Disney has denied sending a takedown letter to a cosplayer and artist whose photo looks like Loki. Loki is a Norse trickster god who also stars as the titular anti-hero in a Marvel Studios action TV series that recently aired on Disney+.

“While I adore Disney and Marvel… They recently sent me copyright strikes for my FACE on Redbubble. “You’re claiming it infringed on their trademark?” In a tweet sent Monday morning, cosplayer @LordAmalthean said. “I’m not dressed up in a licensed costume. It’s my FACE you’re looking at. I mean, I’m flattered that folks think I look like Loki, but…wtf?!”

@LordAmalthean, a 40-year-old cosplayer from Scotland known as Raven, told This website that he received a takedown notice for his image from Redbubble. Redbubble is a company where artists can upload original art that can then be reprinted on various items like t-shirts, mugs and tote bags. Artists receive money each time someone pays to have their image printed on an item.

“We have removed the following content from Redbubble in response to past complaints from The Walt Disney Company, the claimed owner or licensee of related intellectual property and in accordance with Redbubble’s [intellectual property]IP/Publicity Rights Policy,” Redbubble’s email to Raven read.

Although Raven said that he titled the photo “Water Magic Loki”, the image is just one of himself sitting in a fountain wearing a t-shirt and jeans. He isn’t wearing any trademark costume pieces associated with the Marvel anti-hero.

Raven’s face in the photo somewhat resembles that of Tom Hiddleston, the actor who portrays Loki. Raven told This website that he was also in a group of cosplayers who were invited by Disney and Marvel Studios to walk the red carpet at previous Thor movie premiers. He showed This website images of himself posing alongside Hiddleston at one such event.

“Marvel always had a fair and supportive relationship with their fans,” Raven told This website. “I have been personally. This is a brief summary.