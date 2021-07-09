Disabled homeless people in New York City are suing the city for forcing them back into shelters.

Homeless New Yorkers are suing the city for evicting them from hotel rooms and placing them in shelters without warning.

The Legal Aid Society and Jenner & Block LLP filed a move in the Southern District of New York on Thursday, accusing the city of failing to fulfill its responsibilities under a 2017 deal to provide additional housing for the disabled homeless.

In a statement, Josh Goldfein, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society, stated, “The city’s hurried decision to arbitrarily transfer thousands of homeless New Yorkers from safe lodgings back to local, crowded shelters is both illegal and inhumane.”

Thousands of homeless individuals were transferred into more than 60 privately owned hotels during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in an effort to stop the virus from spreading. According to the lawsuit, the action “saved lives.”

Last month, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that by the end of July, the city would rehouse around 8,000 homeless people in dorm-style or communal shelters.

At a news conference on June 16, de Blasio said, “It is time to relocate homeless people who were in hotels for a temporary period of time back to shelters where they can get the help they need.”

The Department of Homeless Services (DHS) allegedly shifted 650 people from hotels to communal shelters between June 22 and June 24, according to the Legal Aid Society’s motion.

Despite the fact that they had a handicap that made relocation to a congregate site improper for them under the agency’s own rules, many of these individuals were relocated with little or no warning, according to the organization.

One of the plaintiffs, “PM,” needs a wheelchair but was transported to a shelter with no accessible showers or bathrooms, according to the court statement.

Despite suffering from chronic bronchitis, COPD, asthma, bronchial asthma, and obesity, another member of the suit, designated as “EK,” was relocated into a congregate site.

“Many of the class members have disabilities that put them at a higher risk of serious consequences if they contract SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and many have physical and mental disabilities that put them at risk of harm if they return to congregate shelter, or otherwise make living in congregate shelter untenable,” according to the lawsuit.

