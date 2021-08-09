Director Alphonso David’s ties to Andrew Cuomo are being investigated by the Human Rights Campaign.

According to the Associated Press, the Human Rights Campaign stated Monday that it is beginning an internal investigation into Alphonso David, the organization’s director, and his inclusion in the attorney general’s report in connection with Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment case.

“Over the last few days, HRC’s staff, supporters, board members, and partners have raised concerns about Alphonso David’s activities and whether they are consistent with HRC’s decades-long goal of fighting for equality and justice for all,” the HRC said in a statement.

Cuomo’s office engaged David, a former legal counsel for the governor, when he was first accused of harassment by Lindsey Boylan, a former economic development advisor.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Boylan was the only one accusing Cuomo of wrongdoing at the time, and the governor and his administration had crafted a letter challenging her character and objectives with the intention of publicizing it. Roberta Kaplan, the leader of Time’s Up, and David both agreed to look at the letter.

According to a report released last week by New York’s attorney general, Kaplan assured the administration that it would be good to send out with some changes. David declined to sign the letter, but agreed to go around to see if anyone else would.

Kaplan resigned on Monday as a result of the impact from her work advising Cuomo’s administration after the initial sexual harassment claims against him surfaced last year.

Kaplan mentioned her work counseling the administration last winter and her more recent legal work representing Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s senior adviser who quit Sunday, nearly a week after the state attorney general’s report determined that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

According to The New York Times, Kaplan said in her resignation letter, “I have regrettably come to the judgment that an active legal practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board of Time’s Up at this time and I now resign.”

Kaplan was contacted and asked for her thoughts on her resignation.

Kaplan was the Chair of Time’s Up’s Board of Directors and a cofounder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which helps women who have been subjected to workplace sexual harassment and discrimination.

