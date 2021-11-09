Did the COVID Vaccine Kill the Giraffes at the Dallas Zoo?

Vaccine critics have speculated that giraffes at the Dallas Zoo died as a result of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, prominent QAnon supporter Jordan Sather uploaded two screenshots of online posts, one of which reported three giraffe deaths at the zoo in a month and the other of which reported the institution’s plans to vaccinate animals.

Sather linked the two tales on social media and suggested a relationship between them, which received a lot of positive feedback.

“Sounds like vaccination the animals rendered them sick and feeble,” Sather remarked in a Telegram message last week, sharing photographs of the two stories.

According to the CNN headline, the zoo was looking into the possibility that the two deaths were linked.

Sather’s social media post, in which he suggested that their deaths were caused by the vaccine, was well received by his fans, who left 90 comments and over 38,000 views.

“Please, Lord, assist us. Now it’s the turn of the animals, and soon it’ll be the turn of the children “remarked one user.

“It’s amazing how few people can connect the dots. We’ll draw the line when they come for the children and animals “Another was written.

The Details

A September NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth coverage about the Dallas Zoo’s announcement of its plans to vaccinate animals was one of the article’s screengrabs. The other was a CNN piece dated November 2 that detailed the deaths of three giraffes at the zoo in less than a month.

On October 3, a three-month calf at the Dallas Zoo was euthanized after being hurt while running; on October 22, 19-year-old giraffe Auggie died of age-related health difficulties that led to liver failure; and on October 29, 14-year-old giraffe Jesse died just days after displaying indications of illness. He exhibited “abnormal liver enzymes” according to the blood test. The giraffes’ deaths had nothing to do with the zoo’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, as no animals have been vaccinated yet, and the zoo never intended to vaccinate giraffes.

The zoo said it planned to vaccinate its big cats and apes, according to the same 5NBC post shared on social media. Giraffes do not fit into any of these categories.

Despite being on the vaccine waiting list, the zoo has yet to receive any vaccines. This is a condensed version of the information.