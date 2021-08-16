Did Donald Trump Really Suggest Injecting Poison to Cure COVID?

Former President Donald Trump’s statements about COVID-19 treatments during his presidency came under fire, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has brought it up again.

The Complaint

When asked about earlier remarks from President Joe Biden before he was in office, Psaki brought up comments by former President Donald Trump during a news briefing with Fox News’ Peter Doocy on August 11.

Doocy wondered if Biden had sparked vaccine skepticism in the past when he said during Trump’s presidency, “I trust vaccines, I trust experts, but I don’t trust Donald Trump, and the American people can’t either.”

“I would emphasize that at the time, just for context, the former president was also advocating individuals inject versions of poison into their veins to cure COVID,” Psaki added during a back-and-forth. So I believe that is a valid point.”

The Details

Trump gave a press conference in April 2020 at which he proposed treatment options for COVID. As an example, he offered UV or “just really intense light.” After that, he suggested “disinfectant” as a possible option.

“And then I see the disinfectant, which kills it in a minute or less. Is there any way we could do anything similar?” Trump stated his opinion.

“By injection inside or almost a cleansing, since it gets into the lungs and does a significant amount of damage to the lungs, so it’d be fascinating to check that, so you’ll have to utilize medical professionals, but it seems interesting to me.”

During the same news conference, a reporter challenged Bill Bryan, the Department of Homeland Security’s head of science and technology, on the possibility of injecting a cleaner or bleach into a human, saying, “There’s no scenario where it could be injected into a person, is there?”

“It wouldn’t be through injections, we’re talking about almost a cleaning and sterilizing of an area,” Trump clarified his earlier remark. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t, but if it’s on a stationary thing, it has a significant impact.”

When confronted with criticism, the former president said his contentious words were “sarcastic.” “I was making a caustic remark to. This is a condensed version of the information.