DHS Secretary Mayorkas warns that Haitians and Cubans who arrive in the United States by sea will be returned.

In the midst of unrest in Cuba and Haiti, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is advising Cubans and Haitians not to go to the United States.

Mayorkas, a Cuban native, cautioned those considering fleeing the nation by boat that they would be apprehended.

“This is a critical humanitarian message. The United States has been sending this message for a long time. And the reality is that when people go out on the water, they are putting their lives at grave danger,” Mayorkas said on CNN’s New Day on Thursday.

According to the secretary, 20 migrants have died trying to enter the United States by sea in the last week.

Mayorkas continued, “It’s quite risky.” “The danger is not worth it. People will be repatriated, as has been customary for a long time. It is not possible to go to the United States by sea. It’s not going to work.”

This week, unprecedented protests in Cuba erupted, asking for the country’s communist-style leadership to be overthrown. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Cuban people have faced food and medicine shortages, rising prices, and rolling blackouts.

The government has declared its support for the demonstrators. “We haven’t seen anything like these protests in a long, long time if, quite honestly, ever,” President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday.

“The United States stands solidly behind the Cuban people as they claim their universal rights. We also urge the Cuban regime to avoid from using violence in its attempt to silence the people’s voices,” the president continued.

Following the assassination of President Jovenel Mose, US law enforcement officers are assisting the Haitian government. On July 7, he was shot dead at his private mansion in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

All three claimants to authority in Haiti have met with the US delegation. The law enforcement representatives, according to the White House, encouraged productive engagement in order to reach a compromise that would allow Haiti to organize free and fair elections following Mose’s death.

However, the administration has issued repeated warnings to Cubans and Haitians not to visit the US.

After social media users suggested setting sail to provide supplies, the US Coast Guard issued a warning Monday night against making unpermitted excursions from Florida to Cuba.

