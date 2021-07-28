Despite updated CDC guidance, these states have banned the use of masks as a requirement.

As some regions of the country reintroduce mask laws in an attempt to halt the spread of the Delta strain, governors in at least six states would have to overturn bans they either enacted or endorsed in order to revert to universal masking.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States stated on Tuesday that vaccinated people should wear a mask indoors if they’re in a location where transmission is significant or high. Parts of Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas are among the states where governors have limited municipal officials’ ability to enforce mask laws.

Texas has the strongest mask ban, with Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting anybody from ordering individuals to wear masks, including public health, county, and school officials. Abbott is sticking to his guns on the mask ban, writing on Tuesday that Texans have the “right to choose whether or not to wear a mask or have their children wear masks.”

According to the CDC, seven counties in Arizona have “high” transmission and six counties have “substantial” transmission. Despite calls for Abbott to lift the mask ban, the governor said mandates are outdated and that “now is the moment for personal responsibility.”

Masks are likewise prohibited in Arkansas, however private enterprises, health care facilities, correctional facilities, and facilities run by the Department of Human Services’ Division of Youth Services are exempt.

Governor Asa Hutchinson supported Arkansas’ ban, saying it reflected the General Assembly’s will. Arkansas residents are “capable of making their own decisions,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

According to the CDC, every county in Arkansas has “high” levels of community transmission of the coronavirus, and the state has the third-highest number of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people. If immunization rates do not climb, Hutchinson told Tapper, the mask ban might be lifted before school starts.

Masks are likewise prohibited in South Carolina and Arizona, but only in schools. Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona stayed firm in his decision to outlaw masks in schools, stating unequivocally that “it will not change.”

