Despite Trump’s threats, 18 Republicans vote to advance an infrastructure deal.

Despite warnings from President Donald Trump, the US Senate voted on Saturday to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Roy Blunt, Shelley Capito, Bill Cassidy, Mitt Romney, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell were among the 18 Republicans who voted yes on the bill in a 67-27 vote. The vote is the culmination of months of talks.

Biden’s administration has pushed for money for roads, bridges, broadband internet, power grid upgrades, and other objectives.

Trump expressed his opposition to the huge bipartisan infrastructure measure on Saturday, saying it would be “extremely difficult” for him to support Republican members voting in favor of it.

“In the forthcoming elections in 2022 and 2024, Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill will be used against the Republican Party. “It will be extremely difficult for me to endorse anyone who would vote in favor of this deal,” Trump stated in a statement released on Saturday.

Trump referred to the package as a “gift” to Democrats, claiming that it was only backed by “RINOs,” or “Republicans in Name Only.”

“Think twice before you approve this bad deal, whether you’re in the House or the Senate. Republicans should wait until after the midterm elections, when they will have all the power they need to reach an agreement,” Trump stated. Many political observers anticipate that following the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans will likely take control of the House. Control of the Senate will be in jeopardy as well.

Trump chastised McConnell, challenging the Republican leader’s intelligence.

“Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is a complete embarrassment. “If Mitch McConnell was wise, which we haven’t seen,” the former president continued, “he’d use the debt ceiling card to negotiate a terrific infrastructure package.”

It wasn’t the first time Trump has spoken out against the bill. He branded it a “loss for the United States” last month.

