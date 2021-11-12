Despite Trump’s rage, Mitch McConnell says the infrastructure bill is good for America.

During a Kentucky radio interview this week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of 19 Senate Republicans who voted to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, justified his vote, calling it “good for the country.”

McConnell told WHAS, “I’m delighted it passed.” But don’t expect to see him in the White House to celebrate its passage.

McConnell stated that he will not be attending Biden’s signing ceremony on Monday. “I’ve got other things to do,” he explained.

After former President Donald Trump slammed the infrastructure plan and Republicans who helped it pass, McConnell praised it. The bill won support from 13 Republicans in the House.

“How come Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a poor Democratic Socialist Infrastructure Plan and persuaded others in his party to do the same, yet he couldn’t obtain a terrific Infrastructure Plan from me and the Republican Party?” In a statement released Tuesday, Trump slammed McConnell.

While Trump was in office and Republicans controlled the House and Senate, he tried unsuccessfully to pass his own infrastructure bill. The Trump administration has been chastised for announcing “Infrastructure Week” on several occasions without enacting legislation.

On Saturday, when the House passed the final version of the measure, Biden made a passing reference to the joke.

In public remarks, Biden joked, “Well, finally: Infrastructure Week.” “I’m overjoyed to announce Infrastructure Week.” McConnell and Trump were formerly strong allies, but their relationship has deteriorated after Trump’s loss in the 2020 election and a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 in a futile attempt to prevent Biden’s victory from being certified. After the Capitol riot, McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who was Trump’s transportation secretary, resigned from the cabinet.

While many Trump supporters refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory, McConnell congratulated his former Senate colleague openly.

Biden has set the infrastructure package’s signing ceremony for Monday, when members of Congress return to the Capitol after a week of district work.

The bipartisan bill, which will fund improvements to roads, bridges, water systems, and other infrastructure projects, as well as the development of broadband internet, has been the focus of Biden’s attention this week.

The bill has already been paid. This is a condensed version of the information.