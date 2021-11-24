Despite touting Ivermectin as a “treatment,” 7 doctors at the Anti-Vax Summit catch COVID-19.

Despite the summit’s promotion of Ivermectin and other alternative “treatments” for stopping transmission, COVID-19 has been contracted by seven doctors who attended an anti-vaccination symposium in Florida.

On November 6, the doctors all attended the Florida COVID Summit in Ocala, Florida. According to a WFOR-TV report, the seminar aimed to discuss “natural immunity, the COVID recovery and vaccine mandates, COVID vaccines and children, successful outpatient regimes for the treatment of COVID, and gaining religious and medical exemptions from [vaccine]mandates.”

Dr. Bruce Boros, a 71-year-old cardiologist and anti-vaccine activist, revealed at the conference, “My wife and I have been on Ivermectin for 16 months. I’ve never felt so good in my life.” Dr. John Littell, the conference organizer, told The Daily Beast that he contracted COVID-19 two days later.

Littell stated that six others tested positive or experienced symptoms “within days” of the conference. Littell believes those afflicted contracted the virus before arriving at the conference, rather than at the meeting itself.

Ivermectin is a drug that is used to treat parasitic worms, head lice, and skin diseases such as rosacea in humans. It has been pushed as a COVID-19 treatment by right-wing politicians and media figures.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have both advised against using Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment. Clinical trials have found that the medication has no effect on COVID-19 prevention or symptom reduction in COVID-19 patients.

The drug’s manufacturer, Merck, has stated that there is “no relevant evidence for clinical activity or efficacy in individuals with COVID-19.”

Despite this, Littell has remained a strong supporter of the medicine. According to Yahoo News, he apparently fills prescriptions for the medicine for people in other states who can’t find local medical experts to do so. In addition, he has drafted a number of medical exemptions to vaccine regulations.

Dr. Pierre Kory of Wisconsin was one of the other presenters at the summit. According to Kory, a “pharmageddon” has happened around Ivermectin, with the pharmaceutical and medical sectors launching a “public relations effort aimed to undermine” the drug’s reputation.

Kory told the US Senate in December 2020 that Ivermectin is “essentially a “wonder medicine” that can stop diseases and their transmission. His claims were labeled “false” by fact-checkers at the Associated Press. One more of the. This is a condensed version of the information.