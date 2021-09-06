Despite the White House’s pledge, Joe Biden has yet to join Gavin Newson’s California recall campaign.

President Joe Biden has yet to specify when he will join Governor Gavin Newsom on the campaign trail, despite the fact that the recall election in California is just over a week away.

On September 2, Newsom confirmed that Biden would join him in California ahead of the recall election on September 14, telling reporters at a campaign stop in San Francisco that he is “humbled” by Biden’s support.

In an August 13 statement, Biden officially backed the Democrat governor, congratulating him for managing California through a “historic crisis.”

“He is a critical partner in battling the pandemic, providing economic assistance to working families, and assisting us in rebuilding our economy to be greater than it has ever been,” Biden continued.

“He’s taking on the climate problem while also advocating for women’s, immigrant, and LGBTQ+ rights. He knows how to complete the task because he’s done it before. And registered California voters should vote no on the recall election by September 14 to retain him on the job and keep California moving forward.”

At her August 25 news briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki informed reporters that the president “does still plan to go and campaign” for Newsom.

The White House, on the other hand, has yet to announce when and where Trump will join Newsom on the campaign road.

Kamala Harris’ spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, tweeted over the weekend that the vice president will campaign for Newsom in the Bay Area on September 8th. It’s unclear whether Biden will also be in California with Harris later this week.

Harris was scheduled to appear alongside Newsom at a campaign event in August, but had to postpone due to the terrorist attack at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, which killed more than 180 people, including 13 American service personnel.

As Politico has reported, Biden’s continued criticism and unfavorable polls over his management of the Afghanistan drawdown and evacuation operation may have slowed his decision to campaign for Newsom.

Following the governor’s confirmation that Biden will soon join him on the campaign, California Republican Party Chair Jessica Millan Patterson tweeted, “Dozens of California school children remain stuck in Afghanistan, abandoned by this Administration.”

“It should not be a joint campaign event to save Gavin Newsom’s job. This is a condensed version of the information.