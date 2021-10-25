Despite the slim chances of success, Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes for a vote on the Fire Fauci Act.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying in vain to get members of Congress to publicly express their thoughts regarding Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Greene’s “Fire Fauci Act” has languished in committees since it was introduced in April, and she revealed on Sunday that she is launching a discharge petition in the hopes of getting it to the floor for a vote. Discharge petitions allow for a vote without the need for committee reports, but they require a majority vote, which Greene is unlikely to receive in the House.

On Sunday, Greene tweeted, “Holding government accountable for lies, deception, corruption, and the deaths of millions of people should be a priority and reason for every Member of Congress to sign my discharge petition.”

Greene’s most popular bill, the “Fire Fauci Act,” would not remove Fauci from his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Instead, it would reduce Fauci’s salary to zero until a replacement was found, as well as launch an audit of his communications, policy memos, and financial transactions from October 1, 2019, to December 31, 2021.

Greene, an outspoken critic of Fauci, was chastised in the bill for changing his mind about masks and advocating for a combination of public health and immunizations rather than one or the other. Fauci initially campaigned against universal mask use during the pandemic, but eventually recommended that everyone use face covers. While it has drawn criticism, Fauci has denied charges of being a flip-flopper, saying that his views have evolved as more information about the virus has become available, which he believes anyone who values science should do.

Since Ronald Reagan, Fauci has counseled every president and served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly 40 years. Fauci has been accused of being untrustworthy or even a liar, as well as a proponent of government control, after being thrust into the spotlight during the outbreak.

