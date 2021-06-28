Despite the pandemic, the percentage of adult millionaires worldwide surpasses 1% in 2020.

Even during a global epidemic, the number of adult millionaires in the world topped 1% for the first time last year.

In its annual Global Wealth Report, Credit Suisse, an investment bank and financial services firm, discovered that the number of millionaires increased by 5.2 million.

Last year, the United States added 1.7 million new millionaires to its total, accounting for over a third of the world’s new millionaires. Germany came in second with 633,000 new millionaires. Australia and Japan came in second and third, with 392,000 and 390,000 people added, respectively.

According to Credit Suisse, there were 56.1 million millionaires in the globe at the end of last year.

The number of people classified as “ultra-high net worth” (those with assets over $50 million) increased by 24% in the past year, the fastest rate of growth in more than a decade.

Other major numbers from 2020 show that overall global wealth increased by 7.4%, while wealth per adult hit a new high of $79,952. According to the financial firm, the countries hardest hit by the pandemic did not perform any worse in terms of wealth creation.

However, Credit Suisse discovered that the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a “significant increase” in wealth inequality. The health issue had a greater impact on household wealth in countries where leaders failed to compensate for lost earnings during economic downturns.

“The growth in wealth disparity was largely caused by steps made to ameliorate the pandemic’s impact, namely lower interest rates, rather than the pandemic itself or its direct economic impacts,” according to the paper.

According to a January analysis from the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness, American billionaires fared well throughout the epidemic, collectively becoming $1.1 trillion wealthier since the health crisis broke out in the United States in March 2020.

According to the progressive groups, the aggregate fortune of the country’s 660 billionaires was $4.1 trillion in January, up 38.6% from just under $3 trillion in March of last year.

The report also found that the 660 U.S. billionaires now hold two-thirds more wealth than the amount held by the bottom 50 percent of the population.

"Billionaires are reaping unseemly windfalls of wealth during the pandemic," Chuck Collins, a director at the Institute for Policy Studies, said in a statement.