Despite the Omicron Spread, a ‘dramatic rebound’ in US holiday travel is expected.

This holiday season, holiday travel in the United States is expected to approach pre-pandemic levels, with more than 100 million Americans expected to travel in the final days of the year.

According to projections released this week by the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 109 million people will use some mode of transportation to travel 50 miles or more during the last week of December and the first few days of January. According to AAA, the figures indicate a 34 percent increase over previous year’s travel figures.

In a Tuesday press release, AAA stated, “That tremendous bounce-back — 27.7 million more people traveling — will lift this year’s figures to 92 percent of 2019 levels.”

AAA predicted an 184 percent increase in tourists over the 2020 holiday season, focusing primarily on air travel.

“Americans who canceled vacations in 2020 want to spend the holidays with family and friends this year, though they will still be aware of the pandemic and the new Omicron variant,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel.

“Conditions are substantially different now that immunizations are readily available, and many individuals feel a greater level of comfort with travel,” Twidale noted.

Last month’s Thanksgiving holiday saw a rise in air travel, with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reporting roughly 21 million passengers throughout the 10-day holiday travel period. The TSA predicted “high traffic volumes into the December holidays” earlier this month, implying that they would approach pre-pandemic levels.

The expectation of increased travel numbers comes as the United States prepares to enter the third year of the pandemic, with the recent introduction of the Omicron variant prompting some health officials to reinstate mask requirements and advise against indoor holiday gatherings. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, at least 36 states had reported Omicron infections by Wednesday. Despite the fact that the first Omicron infection was only reported two weeks ago in California, Walensky estimates that the variant now accounts for about 3% of all reported cases in the country.

When reporters asked for advice, members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team urged Americans to seek out COVID-19 immunizations and booster doses. This is a condensed version of the information.