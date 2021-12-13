Despite the nursing shortage, hospitals have lost fewer employees in 2021 than in 2020.

Hospital personnel shortages across the country are making facilities less prepared to handle influxes of COVID-19 patients, with hospitals losing roughly 29,000 employees by 2021.

One goal of “flattening the curve” has been to keep health-care systems from being overburdened by increased hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. However, each wave of COVID-19 cases has pushed hospitals to their breaking point, and the additional demand on health care personnel, particularly nurses, has forced many to reconsider their current position.

The pandemic has exacerbated a nurse shortage, and some nurses saw a profit opportunity when resources were dispatched to the hardest-hit areas. Travel nurses might earn substantially more money than those who work at a single hospital because they move throughout the country on different assignments.

Despite this, hospitals have lost fewer personnel in the second year of the pandemic than in the first, with less than a month left in the year. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, hospitals employed roughly 5,174,800 employees in December 2020, down about 47,000 from December 2019. Hospital staff, on the other hand, fell by 28,900 to 5,145,900 last month.

Health care employees are becoming burned out as a result of long hours and difficult caseloads, while their grievances with hospitals over financial compensation have grown. Many nurses have quit their positions in hospitals to work as travel nurses.

According to The Washington Post, the number of travel nurses increased by 35 percent in 2020 over the previous year, and that number is predicted to expand by another 40 percent in 2021.

Companies that fill travel nursing roles have been accused by hospitals of engaging in “anti-competitive pricing.” In a letter to Federal Trade Commission acting Chairwoman Rebecca Slaughter in February, the American Hospital Association claimed that firms were “exploiting” the pandemic by charging “desperate hospitals” exorbitant charges for travel nurses.

“While the nurse staffing agency industry frequently blames hospitals for raising rates, the fact is that hospitals are in desperate need of nursing staff to care for their patients and have little choice but to pay the rates demanded and refrain from publicly complaining for fear of being cut off from the supply of travel nurses by staffing agencies that. This is a condensed version of the information.