Despite the fact that no Republicans voted for the bill, the child tax credit payouts are the highest in Republican states.

Despite receiving no GOP backing in Congress, President Joe Biden’s enhanced Child Tax Credit has benefited Republican states and is popular among Republican voters, according to a new report.

According to Reuters, the top 10 states by average monthly payouts in August were Utah, Idaho, South Dakota, Alaska, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, and Montana, based on data from the Treasury Department.

All of those states voted for Trump over Biden in the 2020 presidential election, and all but Kansas have Republican governors.

According to the news agency, the proposal has widespread public support, with 59 percent of individuals in the United States supporting it in a recent poll, including 41% of Republicans.

In fact, the Child Tax Credit was significantly more popular among Republicans than Biden, who had 11% favor from self-identified conservatives in the most recent poll.

However, the benefit, which was included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, had no Republican support.

The bill passed the House of Representatives on a party-line vote, and the Senate overcame the filibuster through a procedure known as reconciliation. With no Republican support, Biden eventually signed the coronavirus treatment measure in March.

In July, eligible households began receiving the enhanced and advanceable Kid Tax Credit, which increased the payout from $2,000 to $3,600 for each child aged 6 to 17, or $3,000 for children under the age of 6.

In August, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) handed out more than $15 billion in child tax credit payments in the second wave. The money was distributed to households with around 61 million children who were eligible.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, households utilized the July payment primarily to pay for food. The benefit was mostly used to cover the costs of utilities and clothing.

Despite voting against the bill, some Republican members have praised the child tax credit and other components of the American Rescue Plan, such as restaurant relief and health financing.

During a news appearance, Biden insulted those who were promoting a law he didn’t support, bringing up a list of names.

