Despite the fact that less than half of the NYPD has been vaccinated, the top cop in the city will not impose a mandate.

Dermot Shea, the commissioner of the New York City Police Department, stated Tuesday that while he supports the requirement for police officers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he would not issue an official mandate. Only around half of the army is totally immune to the virus.

Shea added that, “in a perfect world,” a vaccine mandate for cops would come from the state or federal level, rather than from him, during an appearance on local television station NY1 on Tuesday morning. However, if that were to happen, the police commissioner stated that he would “100%” endorse the decision.

“In my opinion, there is just so much pointless loss [of life]right now…

“We lost someone last week who was an exceptionally healthy man who had not been sick for 17 years at one time in his career,” he said. “Think about that for a moment. We lost him after 17 years of not calling in sick.”

“I think everyone who hasn’t had it yet should be lining up to get it,” Shea continued.

According to the New York Post, Mayor Bill de Blasio likewise declined to support a vaccine mandate for police officers, saying on Tuesday that “we are looking at all alternatives.” Beginning September 13, all New York City employees, including police officers, will be forced to produce proof of vaccination or subject to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Meanwhile, city police have began enforcing COVID-19 laws, threatening unvaccinated officers with disciplinary action if they do not wear a mask while on duty.

According to The New York Times, the NYPD has one of the lowest vaccination rates among city agencies. So far, only around half of the department’s 36,000 uniformed and 15,000 civilian staff have been vaccinated, or roughly 47%.

According to the New York Times, more than 54 percent of the Fire Department’s employees and more than 60 percent of the Department of Education staff are vaccinated. New York City public schools said on Monday that all teachers and employees must have had at least one dose of the vaccination by September 27.

Shea has launched a number of personal requests in recent weeks to persuade more police officers to get vaccinated. Shea emailed staff on Friday, informing them that a total of 60 police officers had died.