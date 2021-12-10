Despite the fact that his shows aren’t selling out, Donald Trump is planning a lucrative history tour.

Despite minimal advertising and ticket sales that fell short of expectations, Donald Trump’s planned tour with Bill O’Reilly could already be deemed a financial success.

The former president and former Fox News personality will begin their four-city “History Tour” on Saturday at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, before continuing on Sunday to the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

On December 18 and 19, the tour will stop in Texas at the Toyota Center in Houston and the American Airlines Center in Dallas, respectively.

Tickets for all four shows were still freely available just days before the tour was set to begin, according to The Washington Newsday, with over 1,000 tickets sold online at both locations in Florida.

The ones that have been sold, on the other hand, have gone for at least $100 each, with VIP and premium tickets fetching several thousand dollars.

Following early concerns that the tour was not selling well, O’Reilly and Trump’s publicist Liz Harrington issued different comments in July claiming that the concerts had already grossed between $5 million and $7 million.

“Both Trump and O’Reilly clearly have a monetary component,” Joshua Scacco, an Associate Professor of Political Communication at the University of South Florida, told The Washington Newsday.

“This is a method of gathering funds, either for a political campaign or for personal gain.”

Trump’s tour is also a pivotal moment for him. He brags about being able to draw tens of thousands of people to his rallies, despite the fact that the tickets were free.

Trump has addressed rallies in Iowa and Georgia in the year since leaving office, as he continues to hint at a presidential bid in 2024.

For the past several months, Trump has not shied away from the media, giving interviews to right-wing outlets in which he has continued to peddle bogus claims that he lost the last election owing to massive voter fraud.

It’s still quite easy to find out what Trump wants to say at any given time, even after he was banned from all major social media networks. Which begs the question of who is paying upwards of $100 to hear him speak? This is a condensed version of the information.