Despite the dog’s involvement, here’s why Brian Laundrie has no active bounty.

Despite Dog the Bounty Hunter’s involvement in the search for Brian Laundrie, an official bounty for Gabby Petito’s fiancé has yet to be announced because he has yet to be caught by police enforcement.

Before a bounty is awarded, professional bondsman Mike Harrison of Harrison Bail Bonds in Florida told The Washington Newsday that Laundrie would have to be caught, released on bail, and then skip trial.

“A bail is what gets you out of jail, and if you don’t show up for your bond, a warrant for your arrest is issued for failing to appear on your court date,” Harrison explained.

While Laundrie has a federal arrest warrant out for him, accusing him of bank card fraud, Harrison claims that because he hasn’t been arrested, he hasn’t broken any bond conditions, so no judge has set a bounty.

“The bond has not been breached,” Harrison stated.

Harrison also mentioned that bounty hunters in Florida, such as Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, are subject to rigorous restrictions. To capture someone who has broken bond conditions in Florida, you must be a professional bondsman or a qualified law enforcement official, according to Harrison.

While Chapman continues to look for Laundrie, who has been missing for more than a month, internet documents obtained by the New York Post show that Chapman does not hold a Florida bond enforcement agent’s license.

“I don’t think he’ll personally put handcuffs on somebody,” Harrison told the Post, “because it would be kidnapping and false imprisonment.” “If he finds him, he’ll have to contact the authorities.” Chapman has offered a monetary reward for information leading to Laundrie’s capture in the absence of an official bounty. The Washington Newsday had reported that Chapman’s team had contributed $10,000 to the prior $170,000.

On September 13, Laundrie’s parents told investigators that their son went on a trek in Florida’s Carlton Reserve.

In July, Laundrie and Petito took a cross-country road trip, and Petito vanished the following month. Petito’s parents last heard from her during the latter week of August, and she was reported missing on September 11.

Laundrie returned home to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, ten days before she was reported missing.

