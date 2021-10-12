Despite the crackdown, QAnon conspiracy theories and hate speech abound on Twitter.

Despite adopting a number of steps to combat disinformation and hate speech on the platform, links from the far-right “free speech network” Gab are routinely used to spread extremist and conspiracy theory content on Twitter.

Between June 7 and August 22, according to the Anti-Defamation League, more than 112,000 tweets containing links to Gab content were uploaded, including anti-Semitism, misinformation about COVID-19 or vaccines, and content from Japan that promotes the extremist QAnon conspiracy theory.

Over the course of nearly four months, tweets containing Gab content were shared by more than 32,700 individuals on Twitter, with a potential reach of more than 254 million views, according to the ADL’s Center on Extremism (COE).

The Washington Newsday quoted Sefa Ozalp, a data scientist who worked on the ADL investigation, as saying, “Twitter has many methods to avoid misinformation concerning COVID and anti-vaxx conspiracy theories.”

“However, we are worried that if the URL of Gab information is shared on Twitter, those enforcement actions will be less successful than if the content was published directly on Twitter, especially considering Twitter’s efforts to refute this narrative on their site.”

What exactly is Gab?

Gab, a controversial free speech network launched by Andrew Torba in 2016, is used by neo-Nazis and white supremacists who are unable to post on other platforms with stronger hate speech regulations.

Following the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Twitter purge of users, including white supremacists, QAnon followers, and Donald Trump, the site continued to be a shelter for extremists and the far-right who had been kicked off other social networking networks.

While the ADL pointed out that Twitter’s anti-extremist procedures are currently more effective than they were a year ago, users are still able to transmit far-right and conspiracy theorist information that would otherwise be reported by the network.

The top 50 most shared Gab links, according to the report “For Twitter Users, Gab’s Toxic Content Is Just a Click Away,” “were replete with conspiratorial content and misinformation,” some of which even originated from Gab’s verified Twitter account.

Sixteen of the top fifty Gab links on Twitter pushed COVID-19 falsehoods and conspiracy theories.