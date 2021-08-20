Despite the child mask mandate, COVID cases are on the rise in Georgia’s largest school district.

COVID-

Despite a requirement that students wear masks at school, 19 cases are on the rise in Georgia’s largest school district.

The number of cases in the district is low, but rising, according to school administrators.

Associate Superintendent Al Turner told WASB-TV, “We are seeing a positive and probable case rate considerably greater than we anticipated.”

COVID-19 has impacted about 0.5 percent of the district’s children, or 947 students, according to administrators.

Gwinnett County Public Schools verified an additional 112 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday. It includes 14 employees and 98 students, as well as 31 potential cases and 292 close relationships.

“Students that test positive are testing positive as a result of community spread, and they are coming into schools and other places,” Turner explained.

A parent in the district, Lindsey Acciarito, believes the mask regulation has helped to keep numbers low. Acciarito, who has had long-COVID, is still suffering from the virus’s symptoms.

She told the television channel, “I realize I’m really blessed to be alive.” “I hope we can keep it in place until we can vaccinate the children.”

According to the newest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advice, Gwinnett County Public Schools issued a mask mandate for K-12 pupils on July 27.

As of Thursday, Archer and Mill Creek high schools had the largest number of confirmed cases in the district, with 25 and 22 cases respectively. In the United States, students returned to school in mid-August.

The school district has been contacted by this website for more information.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported on Thursday that a long-time teacher at a Gwinnett County school recently died of COVID-19.

Janet Bruce, a science teacher at Grayson High School, died on August 12th at the age of 50.

Georgia surpassed the dreadful milestone of confirming more than 1 million COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began on Tuesday, as the more transmissible Delta strain ravaged the state.

According to the most recent CDC data, the state saw 8,014 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Since the end of June, the number of new cases in the southern state has been on the rise.

In Georgia, hospitalizations are also on the rise. As of Friday morning, 89.6% of the. This is a condensed version of the information.