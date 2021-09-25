Despite the Arizona audit results, Pennsylvania Republicans are doubling down on election review.

After an audit endorsed by former President Donald Trump in Arizona’s Maricopa County verified President Joe Biden’s victory, Pennsylvania Republicans have stepped up their investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

Following substantial pressure from Trump and supporters of the previous president, Jake Corman, a Republican who serves as the Pennsylvania state Senate President Pro Tempore, requested for a second review of his state’s election results in August. Despite failing to present proof to substantiate the outlandish charge, Trump and his friends continue to allege that the 2020 election was “rigged” in favor of Biden.

In the spring, Arizona state Senate Republicans engaged Florida-based Cyber Ninjas to undertake a contentious audit. The final analysis, issued on Friday, revealed that Biden garnered a negligible number of votes, while Trump received significantly fewer than the official figure. Despite the fact that the Arizona audit and comparable investigations in other states have not revealed widespread fraud, Pennsylvania Republicans maintain that their efforts are still necessary.

“Securing Pennsylvania’s unique role as a state within the fabric of our nation by allowing Pennsylvanians to express our state’s culture, demographic, and geographic diversity through our voting process is not only critical to the overall function of our country, but also secures Pennsylvania’s unique role as a state within the fabric of our nation,” Republican state Senator Cris Dush, a Jefferson County Republican, said.

“It is for these reasons that Pennsylvania and other states must have confidence in the oversight and integrity of their state’s voting system,” Dush stated emphatically.

In Pennsylvania, Biden defeated Trump by more over 80,000 votes, a much greater margin than in Arizona, where he received just over 10,000 more votes. However, Corman, Dush, and other Pennsylvania Republicans have maintained that a review is required to safeguard the integrity of the election.

“The Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee agreed to issue subpoenas for a range of papers from the Pennsylvania Department of State to continue its legislative investigation into the integrity of recent elections,” Corman said in an email to constituents this week.

Earlier last year, Trump chastised Corman for not beginning an investigation into the election results sooner. “Why is Pennsylvania State Senator Jake Corman working so hard to prevent a 2020 Forensic Audit? This is a condensed version of the information.