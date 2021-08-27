Despite Taliban assurances, bombs exploded in Kabul. No attacks would be carried out on Afghan soil.

Despite the Taliban’s repeated pledges that Afghanistan’s soil would not be used in attacks against anyone, at least two explosions exploded in Kabul on Thursday morning.

According to Reuters, the attack was carried out by suicide bombers, and at least 13 people were murdered as a result of the explosions. Although no group has claimed credit, Western officials have warned that ISIS-K fighters may be plotting assaults. ISIS, or the Islamic State, is a militant organisation that opposes both the US and the Taliban.

Taliban officials promised that the new administration would not allow such assaults in the future during a press conference on August 17 and in recent interviews. The public’s security would be maintained by the Taliban, according to top Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who is slated to become a minister in the new Afghan government.

During a press conference earlier this month, Mujahid stated, “I would like to guarantee the world community, including the United States, that nobody will be killed in Afghanistan.”

“I want to reassure our neighbors and regional countries that our land will not be used against anyone, anywhere in the globe. So the entire world community can rest certain that we will keep our promises and that you will not be damaged in any way as a result of our actions,” he stated.

Mujahid made a similar statement to NBC News on Wednesday. He promised, “Now we have given pledges that Afghan soil will not be utilized against anyone.”

Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi told This website earlier this week that the Taliban’s “policy remains that no one would jeopardize the security of others from our turf, and no one will intervene in our own internal matters.”

Mujahid stated on Twitter after the two bombings in Kabul on Thursday morning that the Taliban “strongly condemns the bombing of people” at the airport.

U.S. servicemen were among those injured in the bomb near the city’s airport, according to the Pentagon. Local journalists posted video from the site online, showing piles of blood-soaked victims.

“We can establish that the explosion at Abbey Gate was caused by a sophisticated strike. This is a condensed version of the information.