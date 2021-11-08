Despite strict regulations, COVID infections are on the rise in California.

After reporting the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in the US in October, California appeared to be reaping the advantages of strict mask and vaccine mandates.

In October, the nation’s most populated state, which was previously the core of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, was momentarily the only one with a “moderate” rate of transmission. However, the state’s case rate has now risen to the “high” rate of transmission recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to CDC data, California’s seven-day case rate was 113.4 cases per 100,000 people as of Sunday, far higher than Texas’s rate of 72.7 cases per 100,000 people and more than double Florida’s rate of 50.1. Both states’ Republican governors signed bills reducing vaccine mandates.

Despite the extremely contagious Delta variety causing massive outbreaks throughout the summer, California’s rate is currently considerably higher than that of Southern states that eschewed mask and vaccine regulations and reported lower immunization rates.

California is now “paying” for its earlier success in preventing the spread of the virus, according to experts, with increasing infection rates.

As the Delta strain quickly spread in unprotected communities, California saw fewer coronavirus illnesses this summer than states with lower vaccination rates.

However, those who have been infected have developed immunity, which means fewer people are propagating the virus.

Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the medical department at the University of California-San Francisco, recently told The Mercury News that “these places are now somewhat shielded by high historical infection rates.” “However, those with COVID immunity aren’t particularly well protected, and their immunity will fade with time.” “You’re paying for your success, which is odd,” Ali H. Mokdad, a professor of health metrics at the University of Washington, added. States that experienced significant outbreaks this summer are doing better today, according to Mokdad, because the combination of infections and vaccinations has reduced the number of people at risk of catching the virus.

However, such states “paid a high price to get there,” according to Mokdad.

In a tweet, he claimed that 58 percent of people in California are immune to the Delta strain, whereas 68 percent of those in Florida are.

California implemented some of the most stringent regulations in the country to combat coronavirus infections. It. This is a condensed version of the information.