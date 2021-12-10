Despite Republican concerns about inflation, 56 economists tout the benefits of Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

Despite Republicans and several moderate Democrats raising worries about how President Joe Biden’s planned Build Back Better Act would effect inflation, dozens of economists are applauding its benefits.

Inflation has risen by 6.8% in the last year, reaching levels not seen in nearly 40 years. Republicans have consistently cited inflation as a key economic issue, claiming that passing Biden’s $1.7 trillion social and climate bill will exacerbate the situation. In a public statement released Friday, 56 economists pushed back against these worries.

“By passing the Build Back Better Act, Congress can relieve some of the strain caused by inflation, which will lower everyday costs for families, including child care, health care, utility bills, prescription drugs, and education,” the economists wrote in a statement emailed to The Washington Newsday.

“These investments, together with the middle-class tax credits in the Build Back Better Act, will help families keep more money in their pockets,” the statement continued.

The economists stated, “Overall, the Build Back Better Act will build a more fair, sustainable economy by creating millions of jobs, lowering costs, and cutting taxes for American households,” recommending Congress to support the bill.

Alan Blinder, former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and Elgie Holstein, former special assistant to the president for economic policy in the White House National Economic Council, were among the signatories to the statement. Top U.S. rating agencies have already stated that they do not expect Build Back Better to have a detrimental impact on inflation.

“The legislation do not contribute to price pressures,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told Reuters in mid-November. “The measures help to lift long-term economic growth via greater productivity and labor force growth, and therefore take the edge off inflation.”

According to Reuters, the measure “would neither boost nor alleviate inflation considerably in the short run,” according to Charles Seville, senior director and Americas Sovereigns team co-head at Fitch Ratings.

A group of 15 Nobel Laureates in Economics said in September that Biden’s plan will “ease” inflation. “This plan will reduce longer-term inflationary pressures because it invests in long-term economic capacity and will boost the ability of more Americans to participate effectively in the economy,” they stated in an. This is a condensed version of the information.