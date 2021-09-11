Despite “recent opposition to fences,” Congresswoman Jokingly Denies Letting Zebras Free.

Despite her “previous aversion to fences,” Democratic Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton of Washington, D.C. joked that she would not release five zebras spotted strolling through the district’s neighborhoods. She has been a vocal opponent of the security fence that surrounds the United States Capitol.

The zebras escaped from a herd of 39 that had recently been imported to Bellefields, a privately held farm in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to WUSA. For several days, the zebras roamed the streets as animal control workers attempted to lure and re-capture them in an enclosed location.

Norton stated that she was at home with her family at the time the animals escaped. Despite her well-known hostility to fencing, she couldn’t have released the zebras.

“My alibi is solid,” she replied, “but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, which includes years of stressing the significance of having consent of the governed, and given my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the complaint was brought against me.”

She went on to say, “I hope the owners recover the zebras and that everyone involved lives long and happy lives.”

While no one had accused her of unleashing the zebras, she supplied an alibi to draw attention to a more significant issue: statehood for Washington, D.C.

In the United States House of Representatives, Norton represents the District of Columbia. She is unable to vote, despite the fact that she can propose legislation. As a result, residents of D.C. are subjected to “taxation without representation.” They pay federal taxes yet are unable to vote on issues that affect them.

Furthermore, Congress has the power to veto laws made by elected authorities in the District or accepted by local residents. They can be vetoed by Congress with the president’s approval, or they can be denied money, essentially killing them. As a result, Congress restricts the District’s capacity to govern itself.

For example, in 2014, Congress refused to fund a marijuana legalization initiative supported by 65 percent of D.C. voters. A district program to help low-income women get abortion was also denied funds by Congress.

Norton also used her “alibi” to underscore her aversion to fences, namely the protective barrier that encircled the United States Capitol.

After the Capitol riots on January 6, the fencing was put up. Hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the federal building during the rioting, attempting to prevent Congress from certifying Vice President Joe Biden’s election victory.

