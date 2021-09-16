Despite protests, a large majority of Americans support school mask mandates.

According to a poll issued as protests over face coverings continue, the clear majority of Americans support mask mandates for schools.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll conducted between September 10 and September 13, nearly twice as many individuals support school mandates as those who oppose them.

Students, instructors, and staff were required to wear face coverings by 63 percent of respondents, compared to 34 percent who were against. Mask mandates were supported by 30% of Republicans, while they were opposed by 68 percent.

Only 3% of Democrats opposed the initiatives, while almost all Democrats (94%) supported them.

The requirements were supported by nearly three-quarters of women (71%) while only 26% opposed them. Despite the fact that more men (43%) oppose mandates, the majority of men (54%) support them.

In the meantime, 62 percent of parents with children under the age of 18 backed school regulations, while 38 percent opposed them.

Five states have banned universal masking in classrooms as of September 14. According to Education Week, four more states have mandatory restrictions that have been prohibited, suspended, or are not being enforced.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Miami denied a request to overturn Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ restriction on pupil mask mandates. The decision is the latest episode in an increasingly acrimonious judicial dispute in Florida.

Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States endorse universal masking in schools, but opponents are speaking out.

Anti-mask activists rallied outside Skyview High School in Washington state last week, a week after rallies near the school district’s premises resulted in three campuses being locked down.

The Quinnipiac poll, which was issued on Wednesday, addressed participants about harsh weather, COVID vaccines, and abortion, among other things.

It polled 1,210 adults from around the United States, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

The majority of Americans (68 percent) believe the recent increase in COVID deaths could have been avoided, according to the poll. Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University, said this proved there was still a “deep, persistent concern” about the virus.

A tiny majority of respondents (51 percent to 48 percent) disapproved of President Joe Biden, according to the poll. This is a condensed version of the information.