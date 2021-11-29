Despite no indications to the contrary, parents are concerned about the ‘Kool-Aid Man’ TikTok trend.

Fears of a burgeoning “Kool-Aid Man” TikTok challenge have been spreading across the United States, with tales of damaged fences causing thousands of dollars in damage—but there’s no evidence that it’s even a TikTok challenge.

One police department, which had previously assumed it was a TikTok challenge, told The Washington Newsday that it wasn’t.

Last week, the Massillon Police Department in Ohio became the latest to issue a warning to parents about a TikTok-based “Kool-Aid Man” challenge that encourages teens to imitate old advertisements by running through strangers’ garden fences.

“Teenagers have recently taken part in the TikTok challenge ‘fencing.’ They are breaking the fencing by running into them or kicking them down, as you can see. As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, parents should counsel their children on why fencing is not a trend to follow “The department posted photographs of shattered fences on Facebook.

Since the summer, similar occurrences have been reported in various parts of the United States, with TikTok commonly being blamed. “TikTok stunt has bozos breaking through fences,” the New York Post wrote last week. According to the newspaper, Staten Island residents have also been hit with hundreds of dollars in fence damage as a result of adolescents racing through them.

Despite reports to the contrary in recent months, there is no evidence that the “Kool-Aid Man” challenge is a TikTok craze at all. Searching for the phrase rakes turns up few videos, and those that do exist don’t show people destroying fences.

Contractors are frequently seen running through flimsy walls, which were very certainly intended to be demolished anyway.

Omaha police reported occurrences of broken and damaged fences in July, with CCTV footage recording people racing through them. The department assumed it was part of a TikTok challenge at the time.

Lieutenant Neal Bonacci, of the Omaha Police Department, told The Washington Newsday in July that: "Initially, investigators thought the property destruction was linked to a TikTok challenge or another social media trend. During our research, our department has not been able to corroborate that. For our purposes, we called the criminal series 'Kool-Aid Man.'" The wave of 15 events was reported by local media.