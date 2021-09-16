Despite Newsom’s victory, Republicans see a ray of hope among Latinos.

Gavin Newsom won the recall election to remove him convincingly, although both parties benefited from the unique off-year election fight, both in California and nationwide.

With 71 percent of the vote tallied, Newsom stopped the recall in its tracks, with 64 percent of voters voting “no” on the recall and only 34 percent voting “yes.”

Latino voters were late to the polls and returned their ballots slowly at first. This was a source of concern for Democrats in August, but as voters focused more on the recall election and the campaign invested $6 million into its Latino budget, they rallied to support Newsom late.

According to exit polls, Newsom received 60% of Latino support, compared to 40% for Republicans.

However, many who spoke to This website claimed that a closer look at the results among Latino voters provided a ray of light for California Republicans.

“In his own state, Gavin Newsom underperformed Joe Biden’s share of the Latino vote by 15 points — and that was with virtually no contact by the local GOP,” said Giancarlo Sopo, the Trump campaign’s Hispanic advertising director. “Imagine what we could accomplish with very little effort.”

Sopo was comparing exit surveys, with Biden receiving 75 percent Latino support in the 2020 presidential election in California, compared to Trump’s 23 percent in the deep blue state.

He also claimed that ads against Newsom were left unwritten, including one that used the Mexican term “un mirrey” against him, which refers to a celebrity lifestyle of excess and consumerism, referring to the governor’s much-maligned trip to The French Laundry, a glitzy Napa restaurant, during the height of the pandemic.

“I mean, the anti-Newsom advertisements in Spanish practically wrote themselves, yet no one bothered to create them. He’s a textbook example of a’mirrey,’” he remarked. “The fact that no one in the whole California GOP establishment has mentioned this should make Republicans consider how much money we’re throwing away by not reaching out to Hispanics in blue states with culturally competent outreach. You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take, as Wayne Gretzky once said.

Newsom won the recall not because he stated his stewardship of California was fantastic, but because he “scared,” according to Bryan Lanza, who also worked for Trump’s campaign in 2016. This is a condensed version of the information.