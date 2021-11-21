Despite MyPillow advertising on Fox News, Mike Lindell calls for a protest outside the network.

Despite his company’s continued advertising with Fox News, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, a fervent admirer of former President Donald Trump, called for protests outside the network’s offices in New York City.

Lindell has been a vocal supporter of Trump’s illogical conspiracy theory that the 2020 election will be “fixed” or “stolen” in favor of Vice President Joe Biden. While Lindell has presented supposed “proof” of widespread voter fraud, election experts and computer scientists, as well as Republican and Democratic officials, have continually dismissed and disproved it.

Lindell took aim at Fox News during a Friday evening presentation on his Frank Speech website. According to The Daily Beast, he defined the network as “managed opposition.”

“We’re going to do something in front of Fox News,” the Trump supporter added. “I believe we should have—you know, if people want to go down there, maybe we should hand out Frank Speech signs.”

“They [Fox News] are a significant part of our country being taken away from us,” Lindell stated, implying that Fox News is moving to the “center” or “left,” and that it is no longer reporting the news.

“At the very least, Fox, you could report the news,” he remarked.

Fox News may label him a “conspiracy theory” or “crazy,” according to the MyPillow executive. He expressed disappointment, however, that the network did not highlight his efforts to spread false information regarding the 2020 election.

Lindell has publicly chastised Fox News, claiming that the network is unwilling to believe his bogus claims of massive election fraud. Lindell briefly pulled MyPillow advertising from the network in July after the network apparently refused to air a promotion for his August “cyber conference,” which purported to provide “proof” that China hacked the 2020 election.

By late September, though, Lindell’s advertising had returned to Fox News. Lindell’s ads are still running throughout Fox News, the network confirmed to The Washington Newsday on Sunday morning.

Despite advertising with Fox News and likely giving the network money, Lindall continues to criticize the network on a daily basis.

According to CNN, he recently stated on his show that “Fox is the worst media outlet in possibly the history of the globe.” He asked, “Why don’t you assist save our country?”

