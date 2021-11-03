Despite McAuliffe’s loss, Kamala Harris highlights Democrats’ “Great Wins” in New York and Ohio.

Outside of Virginia, where the party lost a governor election considered by many as a bellwether leading into next year’s midterm elections, Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Wednesday that Democrats had “excellent gains” in the November 2 election.

In the weeks running up to Election Day, Harris appeared at two campaign events with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of Virginia who was seeking re-election. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama were among a number of high-profile Democrats who traveled to the state to campaign for the former governor.

Harris told reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday that McAuliffe “would have made a fantastic governor.”

“However, it was certainly a fair election, and I congratulate Governor-elect Harris,” Harris remarked.

While McAuliffe led his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, in the polls at first, the gap shrank as the election approached, with a few of polling findings released in the last weeks of the campaign suggesting the candidates were even. According to polling averages provided by FiveThirtyEight, Youngkin had a one-point lead over McAuliffe by the time Election Day arrived.

The race was called for Youngkin by the Associated Press just after midnight on Wednesday, and McAuliffe conceded the contest a few hours later.

The only states with regularly scheduled gubernatorial elections this fall were Virginia and New Jersey. Many lawmakers throughout the country predicted that the outcome of Virginia’s contest will serve as a barometer of voter sentiment ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when Democrats will fight to defend their narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress.

In the weeks leading up to the election, Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison underlined the importance of the race to the party, in addition to the visits Harris and other Democrats took to Virginia in support of McAuliffe’s campaign. In a statement released on Wednesday in response to the results of Tuesday’s Virginia elections, Harrison stated that Democrats “will not be intimidated.”

As the race for the White House in 2022 heats up, Harrison says Democrats will “stay laser focused on providing for working families and making our case directly to each and every voter.”

