Despite legal threats, Trump aide Mark Meadows will not testify on January 6.

Mark Meadows, who was Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the time a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden’s victory from being certified, now risks criminal or civil charges after failing to appear for a scheduled deposition on Friday morning.

In a Thursday evening letter to Meadows’ lawyer, former US Deputy Attorney General George Terwilliger III, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chairs the select committee investigating the January 6 insurgency, threatened possible action.

Terwilliger’s office said in a statement to The Washington Newsday that the group is involved in a “sharp legal struggle.”

“Regardless of how important the committee’s work is, decades of executive privilege litigation shows how critical it is for a president to have access to advice and counsel without fear of political opponents in Congress later being able to remove the shield of confidentiality that protects candor in those communications,” the statement read.

Meadows was set to appear in front of a House committee at 10 a.m. on Friday. He has challenged the subpoena, claiming executive privilege, which allows presidents and their allies to keep private conversations and information. Meadows was denied that privilege by Biden’s administration because of the inquiry into Trump’s role in the insurgency.

Thompson’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Washington Newsday.

Meadows’ failure to show up for Friday’s private hearing or to release documents “could result in a referral from the House of Representatives to the Department of Justice for criminal charges—as well as the possibility of having a civil action,” Thompson warned in a letter released publicly Thursday night.

“In response to the Select Committee’s subpoena, Meadows has not produced even a single document,” Thompson wrote. “To put it another way, Mr. Meadows’ continuing defiance of the Select Committee’s subpoena has no legal basis.” “The Select Committee will regard Mr. Meadows’s failure to appear at the deposition, and to produce responsive documents or a privilege log indicating the specific basis for withholding any documents you believe are protected by privilege, as willful non-compliance,” Thompson wrote to Meadows’ attorney on Thursday evening, just hours after the deposition. This is a condensed version of the information.