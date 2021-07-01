Despite its skull being exposed, a woman claims her kitten is healthy.

A woman has resolutely refused to put down a kitten who was left to die by the side of the road, its skull exposed and covered in maggots.

A “Good Samaritan” brought the critically injured black cat into their hospital, according to Taylor Nicole, a veterinary assistant.

Deep gashes were apparent on the back of the kitten’s neck, his leg, and, most alarmingly, his head. Nicole has been tirelessly bringing him back to health over the last few weeks, rather than putting him down.

Nicole, from Bloomington, Indiana, has been posting videos of the cat’s recuperation, which she affectionately refers to as Skully. She’s even started an Instagram account to track his progress.

In a TikTok video, she explained more about his past, saying, “This man was found on the side of the road by a Good Samaritan.” This person has a lot of wounds, maggots all over him, and his skull is protruding from the top of his head. We’re going to do everything we can to get this man fixed up and find him a forever home.”

She emphasized that all he requires are “antibiotics and a little love.” He’ll be just fine. He, too, is deserving of love.”

She’s published hundreds of videos answering common questions regarding Skully’s illness in recent weeks, some of which have garnered more than a million views, the most recent of which was posted on Wednesday.

Here’s a link to one of the TikTok videos. Warning; it may be disturbing to some viewers.

Answering questions, she said: “He was found on the side of the road. Is that his brain? No, it’s his skull. The skin will heal. Is he in pain? No. The wounds will itch as they heal but he is not suffering.”

Nicole added it should take “a few weeks to heal,” and she’s been sharing progress videos as she continues to look after him, which includes applying ointment to his skull.

And he’s also undergoing laser therapy treatment, to help the skin grow back over the bone.

“Actually you can tap his skull and he will be just fine,” she added.

Nicole explained: “Skully will be with me until he’s fully healed and then he’ll be ready for his forever home.” But despite sharing clips of him “playing with his toys,” and “living. This is a brief summary.