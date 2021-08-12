Despite Greg Abbott’s ban, 5 of Texas’ 10 largest school districts now require masks.

Five of Texas’ ten largest school districts are now enforcing masks for students and staff, despite Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order forbidding school districts from doing so.

Abbott signed an executive order prohibiting school districts from requiring masks in May, but some districts across the state have announced new mandates after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidelines encouraging mask use in schools.

The Dallas Independent School District, Austin Independent School District, Forth Worth Independent School District, Northeast Independent School District, and Houston Independent School District are among the five Texas school districts that have voted to require masks for students and staff.

Superintendent Millard House II of the Houston Independent School System told KPRC 2 in Texas on Wednesday that the state’s largest school district planned to enforce a mask mandate for students and staff at the start of the next school year. House II told KPRC 2 that he expected the district’s board of trustees to vote in favor of imposing masks, but that a vote is not required for the district to do so.

“The vote is not required for implementation,” a Houston Independent School District official told KPRC 2, “but Mr. House is asking for the board to take a vote of support.”

The Dallas Independent School District announced on its website that beginning August 10, “all staff, students, and visitors will be required to wear masks when on district property to protect employees and children against the spread of the highly dangerous Delta strain of the coronavirus.” Dallas Independent School District is the state’s second-largest district.

“Governor Abbott’s directive does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to impose reasonable and necessary safety standards for its employees and students,” according to the update. Dallas ISD is dedicated to the safety of its students and employees.”

The Austin Independent School District, the state’s fifth-largest district, issued a similar announcement on its website, stating that beginning August 11, students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear masks.

