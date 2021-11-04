Despite Glynn County’s 25% black population, the Ahmaud Arbery trial has 11 white jurors.

Prosecutors in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery have chastised the defense team for selecting only one Black juror for a case in which race is expected to play a major role.

After a two-and-a-half-week trial, an overwhelmingly white jury will decide the fate of white defendants Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, who are accused of killing the Black jogger after following him around Georgia streets in February 2020.

The defense team considered 48 potential jurors on Wednesday, 12 of whom were African-American and the remaining 36 were white. All but one of the possible Black jurors were eventually removed after the team used 11 strikes.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski claimed that the defense attorneys had excluded eight Black potential jurors because to their color, which the attorneys rejected.

According to The Washington Post, the defense team objected to the jurors for a variety of grounds other than race, including one juror’s intimate knowledge of the victim and another’s claim that Arbery was “hunted” and “killed like an animal” by the defendants.

While there “appears to be intentional discrimination” in jury selection, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said he will allow it to continue because the defense was able to provide a “legitimate, nondiscriminatory, clear, reasonably specific, and related reason” for why they struck a juror, according to CNN.

The judge also stated that Black people made up 25% of the pool from which the ultimate jury was picked, which corresponds to the population of Glynn County.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data from 2019, more over 26% of Glynn County’s 85,000 population are black, with just over 69 percent white.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Arbery’s family, said in a statement to The Washington Newsday that a jury should “reflect the wider community” in any trial, and that “Brunswick is 55 percent Black, so it’s outrageous that Black jurors were intentionally excluded to create such an imbalanced jury in a cynical effort to help these cold-blooded killers escape justice.”

Another lawyer for Arbery's family, Lee Merritt, described the jury selection process as "the craziest I have ever seen," accusing some of the defense team's questioning of being biased.