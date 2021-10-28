Despite falling Biden approval ratings, McAuliffe and Murphy want to keep their states blue.

Both New Jersey and Virginia presently have Democratic governors, but that might change next week once voters in both states’ gubernatorial elections on November 2 finish their ballots.

The only states with regularly scheduled gubernatorial elections this fall are New Jersey and Virginia. While recent polling shows incumbent New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy leading his Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, by several points, surveys show the contest in Virginia between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is considerably tighter.

Both Democrats are campaigning at a time when President Joe Biden is under fire for the current coronavirus outbreak, supply chain delays, and the United States’ recent troop departure from Afghanistan.

Biden’s job approval rating has steadied to around 42 percent, according to a national Gallup poll taken earlier this month, after a dramatic drop in September, which pollsters observed came in the wake of increased COVID-19 infections and the August military evacuation.

Biden received a 43 percent favorable rating in both New Jersey and Virginia voters, according to two Monmouth University polls conducted earlier this month.

According to Gallup’s research, Biden’s current job approval rating is at its lowest point since taking office earlier this year, and he is 11 points behind the average approval rating for US presidents. According to Gallup’s collection of historical data collected since the early 1950s, only one former president, Donald Trump, had a lower approval rating in October when compared to former presidents at the same stage in their first term.

Because the only gubernatorial races this year are in New Jersey and Virginia, many politicians and strategists are watching the elections for hints about how Americans will vote in the 2022 midterms, when congressional Democrats will try to keep their thin majorities in the House and Senate. Multiple polls found McAuliffe, who has been endorsed by several high-profile Democrats, tied with Youngkin, who was originally endorsed by Trump in May, in Virginia’s contest, which has received substantial national media coverage ahead of Election Day.

During the 2020 presidential election, Biden won Virginia by more than 10 points and New Jersey by more than 15 points. New Jersey voters have been encouraged by the president. This is a condensed version of the information.