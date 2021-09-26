Despite Democrats’ spending, GOP Senator Toomey admits that Congress must raise the debt ceiling.

Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, attributes his decision not to extend the debt ceiling to Democrats’ anticipated huge expenditure. He does admit, though, that whether or not the spending is approved, the debt ceiling would have to be raised.

Almost all Senate Republicans are anticipated to vote against extending the debt ceiling this week, as Democrats hope to prevent a government shutdown. Republicans have claimed that the debt ceiling increase should be passed through the budget reconciliation process, which they could achieve without Republican support. Meanwhile, Democrats have pointed out that under former President Donald Trump, most Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling, resulting in a roughly $8 trillion increase in just four years.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Toomey defended the Republican position, citing Democrats’ plans to spend trillions more in the coming years for his refusal to support extending the debt ceiling.

“They are on the verge of embarking on an absolutely unprecedented, extremely harmful spending frenzy on a magnitude that we have never seen before. And they want us to come along and authorize the borrowing to help pay for it, even though we are completely opposed to it,” the Pennsylvania Republican told State of the Union moderator Jake Tapper.

Later in the discussion, Tapper noted that the debt ceiling would need to be raised even if Democrats’ projected trillions in new expenditure were not on the table. Toomey admitted that he was correct in his assessment.

“Would Congress have to extend the debt ceiling or not if the $3.5 trillion spending package that’s being negotiated, the budget reconciliation, and the infrastructure, the bipartisan infrastructure plan, were tabled in perpetuity?” Tapper was the one who inquired.

“We would at some point,” the Republican senator stated. He went on to suggest that the difference would be “a modest amount.”

“This is happening at a much faster pace. And it’s on a lot larger scale than it would be otherwise,” Toomey added.

During a Sunday appearance with ABC News’ This Week, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, blasted Republicans’ stance on the debt ceiling.

“When President Trump was president, we worked together on three occasions to raise the debt ceiling,” Pelosi added. This is a condensed version of the information.