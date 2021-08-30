Despite COVID’s ineffectiveness, Canadian feed stores receive numerous calls for Ivermectin.

Because of the incorrect idea that ivermectin, a cattle dewormer, can be a cheap, at-home therapy for COVID-19, feed stores in both the United States and Canada are witnessing a surge in demand among customers trying to acquire it.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned people against using ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment since it is not licensed and can be harmful to humans. However, rumors that it is a COVID-19 treatment continue to circulate, prompting a surge in demand in stores across North America.

Three feed merchants in Alberta, Canada, informed CBC News that ivermectin is a frequently asked question. Lone Star Track & Feed, Inc. manager Lance Olson said it’s “uncomfortable” to answer customers’ calls, and knowing that people might be using it to treat COVID-19 caused the store to remove it from the shelf.

Ivermectin tablets are only licensed for treating a few conditions, such as parasitic worms and head lice treatments. It is not approved for the treatment of COVID-19 and may produce major side effects. Taking too much ivermectin can result in a lethal overdose, and it can mix with other drugs, creating serious health problems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), clinical trials and investigations have found no reason to recommend ivermectin, though further experiments are being conducted. Attempts have been made by state and federal health agencies to persuade the public not to use ivermectin.

“You are not a horse,” says the narrator. The FDA shared a photo of a horse and a cow on Twitter with the message, “You are not a cow.” “I’m serious, y’all. Put a stop to it.”

The warnings haven’t deterred individuals from getting their hands on the animal dewormer, with the CDC reporting that 88,000 prescriptions for ivermectin were written in the week ending August 13. It’s causing an increase in ivermectin-related illnesses, with Florida Poison Control treating 27 individuals so far this month.

Despite the fact that customers frequently purchase ivermectin from Frank Wallmeyer’s store, the Standard Seed & Feed, he told News4Jax that he’s never seen such strong demand. He used to buy it in bulk, maybe a dozen bottles at a time, but that has changed. This is a condensed version of the information.