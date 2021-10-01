Despite CDC advice, the majority of pregnant women refuse to be vaccinated.

Last month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged all pregnant persons to get vaccinated after an alarming surge in the number of unvaccinated expecting moms hospitalized with COVID-19.

The suggestion comes after fresh safety data revealed that those who had at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy had no increased risk of miscarriage.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing this week that immunization rates in pregnant women are still “extraordinarily low” over two months later.

Only about 32% of pregnant women are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the most recent data. Pregnant black women have the lowest immunization rate, with only about 16% fully vaccinated.

The alarming statistics prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to publish an urgent advice on Wednesday urging pregnant women and those who have just given birth to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Pregnant women who have symptomatic COVID-19 have a 70% higher chance of death, as well as a higher risk of preterm birth, stillbirth, and a newborn who requires urgent care.

To prevent serious illness, fatalities, and bad pregnancy outcomes, the CDC has issued an urgent health recommendation and highly advises #COVID19 immunization for persons who are pregnant, recently pregnant, or trying to become pregnant, or who may become pregnant in the future. https://t.co/UmM8L5YSNd pic.twitter.com/HOiZNGyLpm

— The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (@CDCgov) on September 29, 2021

According to the CDC’s caution, there have been more than 125,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in pregnant women as of Monday, with more than 22,000 hospitalized and 161 deaths—22 of which happened last month.

Last week, Kara Weiske, who is six months pregnant with her first child, received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine after hearing about those deaths.

“There are some truly extreme circumstances where moms aren’t able to survive and their babies have to be born prematurely,” she told This website. “It definitely increased the significance of it for me because that is something I do not want to happen.”

Weiske said she was hesitant to receive the vaccine while pregnant, but she was worried about not being protected because she works as a waitress at a busy Orlando restaurant. This is a condensed version of the information.