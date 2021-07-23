Despite Breakthrough Cases, People Who Have Been Vaccinated Should Still Be Tested for COVID-19

Breakthrough cases of COVID-19, in which a vaccinated person develops the virus, have been reported across the country, but there are only a few times when a vaccinated person should consider getting tested to check if they have the virus.

It’s extremely rare for someone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 to contract the virus, and the vaccines have been shown to lower the risk of spreading the virus or becoming critically ill.

Given the vaccines’ effectiveness against current variations, vaccinated people should only be checked before certain trips or if they show symptoms.

“If it became evident to you that someone was positive and you had symptoms, I would go get tested,” Catherine Curley, interim director of Villanova’s Center of Public Health, told This website. “I’m not sure if testing for the sake of testing is necessary.”

Before vaccines were available, health experts advised people to get tested for COVID-19 if they had symptoms, had been exposed to the virus, or were planning to travel. Some states enabled tourists to escape quarantine regulations by presenting a negative COVID-19 test, although many of the testing restrictions were relaxed for people who chose to get immunized.

Anyone who has been vaccinated and is experiencing symptoms should get tested, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unless a person works or lives in a jail or detention facility or a homeless shelter, being tested even if they’ve had a known exposure isn’t necessary if they aren’t suffering symptoms.

Because COVID-19 symptoms are similar to those of many other illnesses, a vaccinated person may be unclear if their symptoms are caused by common viruses or are a sign of a possible COVID-19 infection. Curley recommended individuals to pay attention to respiratory symptoms including coughing and shortness of breath, as well as sneezing and runny eyes, which aren’t characteristic with COVID-19.

Domestic travel is no longer recommended unless mandated by state or local authorities; nonetheless, overseas travel requires testing. Countries may need a negative COVID-19 test for entry, and everyone entering the United States from overseas, regardless of immunization status, must have a negative test. The. This is a condensed version of the information.