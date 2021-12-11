Despite an increase in smash-and-grabs, robberies in these major cities decreased in 2021.

Some of the cities in the United States that have been hit by the recent surge in smash-and-grab retail robberies have reported a decrease in robberies overall compared to previous year.

Security footage published by police showed groups of burglars entering department stores and boutiques alike to steal merchandise, shaking business owners across the country. While such incidences have been documented in a number of places around the United States, the problem has been most frequent in California’s Los Angeles and Bay Area neighborhoods. About 80 persons were thought to have targeted a Nordstrom store in the Walnut Creek region in what police described as a “obviously orchestrated incident.”

According to data from the Los Angeles Police Department, which was last updated in late November, there was a 3.9 percent increase in robberies reported this year in Los Angeles. The rise represents an increase in robberies reported so far this year compared to those reported through the end of November 2020.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) ranked Los Angeles top among cities most affected by organized retail crime. The ranking was issued in August as part of the NRF’s 2021 Retail Security Survey.

New York City was also on the NRF’s list, with a 4.5 percent increase in recorded robberies this year compared to the same period last year.

However, according to police data released on December 5, Chicago, which came in third on the list, witnessed a 2% decrease in recorded robberies this year. Between the beginning of January and the end of November, police departments in Baltimore and Atlanta recorded a 6% and 8% decrease in the overall number of robberies reported, respectively.

Sacramento and San Francisco are two of the California cities hardest afflicted by the smash-and-grab robbery epidemic. For the year 2021, both cities reported a 4 to 5% decrease in robberies.

Despite the fact that recorded robberies are on the down in several areas, the smash-and-grab spree that has captivated the public’s attention in recent weeks has spurred some officials to act. Governor Gavin Newsom of California recently directed the California Highway Patrol to increase patrol presence around retail locations as a show of support. This is a condensed version of the information.